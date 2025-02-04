Netzhammer named to ESD 112 Board of Directors

Educational Service District 112’s Board of Directors appointed Dr. Mel Netzhammer to represent District 5, which encompasses parts of Vancouver and Evergreen School Districts. Netzhammer, who will retire as Chancellor of Washington State University Vancouver this spring, brings extensive leadership experience in higher education and a strong commitment to community engagement. “Dr. Netzhammer’s deep understanding of education and his proven track record of building strategic partnerships make him an excellent addition to our board,” said ESD 112 Superintendent Tim Merlino. “His experience in fostering collaboration between K-12 and higher education will be invaluable to our mission.”

During his 13-year tenure as WSU Vancouver Chancellor, Netzhammer has actively partnered with ESD 112, Vancouver Public Schools, Evergreen School District, Clark College, and other educational institutions to strengthen K-12 and higher education opportunities in Southwest Washington.

Netzhammer’s commitment to community service is evidenced by his leadership roles on several local boards, including the Columbia River Economic Development Council, Greater Portland Inc., and Career Connect Southwest Washington, where he recently completed his term as co-chair. His national service includes board positions with the American Democracy Project, LGBTQ Leaders in Higher Education, and the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good.

“As I transition from my role at WSU Vancouver, I’m energized by this new opportunity to serve our educational community,” said Netzhammer. “ESD 112’s work is essential to the success of our students and schools. I’m committed to supporting this important mission and am honored to have been selected by the board.”

A New Orleans native, Netzhammer earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from Loyola University New Orleans, followed by master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Utah. His previous positions include Provost at Keene State College in New Hampshire and leadership roles at SUNY Buffalo State as Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Chair of the Department of Communication.

Netzhammer was appointed and took the oath of office at the board meeting on January 28, 2025.