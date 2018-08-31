Movers & Shakers 8/31/2018

SCOTT ANDERS

The Clark County Fire District 3 Board of Fire Commissioners has selected a new Fire Commissioner to replace Commissioner Buck Heidrick, who retired on July 9, 2018. Scott Anders was selected on Aug. 8, he received his Oath of Office on Aug. 13.

Anders was born in Northern Virginia. His father was transferred to Southern California where Anders went to junior high and high school.

After finishing high school Anders moved north to attend the University of Oregon where he graduated from in 1984. After working for a year in retail, he moved back to Washington, D.C., to work for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Anders started law school at American University in 1986. His job was transferred back to the West Coast in 1987 and he transferred to Lewis and Clark College Law School where he finished the evening program a semester early while working full-time during the day.

After passing the bar exam, Anders worked for the Clark County Prosecutor’s office for approximately 11 years.Anders was appointed to the Clark County District Court as a Judge in January of 2001. He left the bench in 2005 for an executive position in a financial company.

He returned to practice law in 2009. He continues to practice to this day focusing on real estate, creditors’ rights and general business at Jordan Ramis, PC.

Anders and wife Colleen have lived in the Hockinson area for 23 years. They have one daughter, Samantha, who now lives in Boston.

RACHEL GORRETTA

Johnson Bixby recently named Rachel Gorretta as their first Marketing and Communications Director.

Gorretta is responsible for development and delivery of an integrated marketing and communication strategy for the Johnson Bixby brand. She will also lead brand development for Integrated Tax Services, an accounting and tax preparation practice, and The Difference, a personal styling and clothing boutique located in Lake Oswego, OR. The three companies unite in their joint mission to give individuals information they need to have confidence and guidance to succeed in key areas of their life.

“As we continue to plan for our growth, we are committed to the success of our clients and community.” said Heidi Johnson Bixby, owner of the three companies. “Rachel will be an integral part of our ability to creatively connect our mission to those seeking a partner to help achieve their goals.”

Gorretta brings a diverse background to her new position. She spent 11 years at Banfield Pet Hospital in their corporate communication and marketing departments and most recently was in client services at AHA, a local brand strategy and creative agency. A natural people person, she is looking forward to engaging with local business leaders and finding avenues to increase the ripple effect Johnson Bixby currently has with the community and their clients.

Johnson Bixby is a locally-based financial planning, investment management and tax advisory firm that has been providing customized financial planning to Pacific Northwesterners for more than 35 years. Driven by their passion to help people live better lives both personally and in the community, Johnson Bixby employees support a variety of local organizations. Read more at www.johnsonbixby.com.

Investment advisory and securities offered by Heidi Johnson Bixby through KMS Financial Services, Inc.

MIKE WILLIAMS

The Historic Trust is pleased to welcome Mike Williams as interim president and CEO as The Historic Trust (THT) searches for a permanent lead for the growing organization. Stacey Graham, THT board chair, said, “Mike Williams is very collaborative. He is a great resource for facilitating the programs and activities our staff are involved in. His institutional knowledge from more than 12 years serving on our board is critical to making this a smooth transition.”

Williams’ 50-plus years living in the Vancouver community, 32-year career in communications and 12 years serving on The Historic Trust board make him well suited to lead THT through this transition. Williams began his career in communications at Cox Cable in Vancouver in 1982. He moved to Comcast, working his way to Senior Director of Sales during his 18-year tenure.

Williams first engaged with The Historic Trust through his involvement in the Independence Day fireworks at Fort Vancouver. He had been part of the celebration for 20 years when The Historic Trust took over management of the event. At that time, he joined The Historic Trust’s board. Retired for just one year when duty called, Williams could not pass up the opportunity to help lead The Historic Trust into the future.

“The Historic Trust is at a pivotal point in time as we continue our mission to inspire civic pride and economic vitality through education, preservation, and celebration of our community’s history,” Williams said. “The momentum established by the THT Board is growing and needs to be kept alive. I will help drive that.”

The Historic Trust is working with Scion Executive Search, a search firm that connects executive nonprofit leadership to nonprofit organizations and foundations, to conduct a regional and nation-wide search for a permanent president and CEO. The ideal candidate for the president and CEO position is a visionary business leader skilled in driving organizational success and empowering high-performing staff.

“The new president and CEO will guide the organization’s next phase of growth and evolution,” Williams said. For a full job description and to apply visit https://www.thehistorictrust.org/about-us/jobs/.

RACHEL CALVERT, MIKE CONNELLY AND EMILY MCCOY

Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency of Vancouver recently welcomed three new professionals to its staff.

Rachel Calvert joins the firm as a Business Team Processor. She is a graduate of Clark College and has six years of experience in the insurance industry. She is a resident of Battle Ground.

Mike Connelly joins the staff as a Business Sales Agent. He is a graduate of Montana State University and has experience in the materials handling industry including heavy equipment and custom storage systems. He is a resident of Vancouver.

Emily McCoy is the new Digital Marketing Coordinator. She is a recent graduate of Washington State University-Vancouver and is a lifelong resident of Vancouver.

Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses and individuals since 1990. The firm is located at 610 Esther Street, Suite 101 in Vancouver. For more information call (360) 514-9550 or visit the Web site www.davidsoninsurance.com.

LISA BENDER, ROSS ARMSTRONG AND JUDY MUSA

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) has expanded their red coat Ambassador team by three individuals: Lisa Bender of HAPO Community Credit Union, Ross Armstrong of Biggs Insurance and Judy Musa of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation. The Chamber’s red coat Ambassador team is a high-profile responsibility shared with 22 other member business owners and representatives, across a variety of industries that make up the GVCC’s 1,100 business membership base.

Armstrong was born and raised in Felida, attended Skyview High School and graduated from the University of Washington in 2016. In November 2017, he started working at Biggs Insurance. This was a great opportunity to work with a locally owned business founded in 1935.

“I’m able to be an active member of the business community and help to serve the local community that I grew up in,” he said.

Armstrong also competed in the Chamber’s March Madness Membership drive and excelled, earning a second place finish.

Bender is a Commercial Banking Relationship Manager for HAPO Community Credit Union. She comes with over 16 years of banking experience, in both branch services and business banking. She has lived in Vancouver for two years and has four grown children, one boy and three girls, as well as six grandchildren, two boys and four girls. Bender loves to help her clients reach financial success through providing solutions to their business needs.

“My favorite question to ask clients is how did you come up with your business name? I like to understand their thought process within their organization as well as how their business ties into their personal world as well,” she explained.

Musa is the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s Business Development Director. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University and years of experience in the world of healthcare including management, sales and recruiting. She has a passion for increasing literacy and the love of lifelong learning as well as for connecting people in our community.

“The library as well as the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce are both gems in Vancouver and I enthusiastically support both,” she said.

