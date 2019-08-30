Movers & Shakers 8/30/2019

Cliff Myers

Cliff Myers has accepted the position of Visit Vancouver USA president and CEO. Myers joins the organization most recently from Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he served as director of administration and oversaw strategic planning, finance and human resources.

Myers’ tenure at Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau spanned more than 14 years, during which he advanced from convention sales manager to assistant general manager to his most recent role on the executive leadership team. In addition to his demonstrated operational expertise, Myers brings an exceptional knowledge of convention sales, marketing and communications with him to the role.

In his new role, Myers will oversee overall management of the Tourism Office and the Sports Commission, including budget development and oversight, staff supervision, community and government relations and board governance.

David Pearson

The Historic Trust selected David Pearson to lead the nonprofit as its third CEO/President, according to Mike Williams board member and interim CEO. David Pearson joins the staff as the new CEO/President on Sept. 16.

For 22 years, Pearson served in professional museum management at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, in Astoria Ore. Most recently, he was the executive director at the World of Motorsports Museum in Wilsonville, Ore. Pearson has led mission-based organizations in fundraising, strategic planning, building community partnerships and expanding STEM-based educational opportunities. He has served as the president on the Council of American Maritime Museums and was exclusively invited to join Getty Museum Leadership Institute in 2010 for a professional development program.

Pearson has been a Northwest resident for more than 20 years, and most of his professional career has been in the nonprofit sector. He earned a B.S. in Art and Communications from Carroll College in Wisconsin and an M.F.A. in Historic Preservation at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.

