Movers & Shakers 7/14/2017

CORY IRWIN

The business leadership organization Identity Clark County has appointed Cory Irwin of PacTrust to its Board of Directors.

Irwin is leasing and property manager for PacTrust, where he is responsible for leasing and development of the Columbia Tech Center multi-use development in east Vancouver.

Irwin began work in the Vancouver and Portland commercial real estate markets in 2010 after receiving a degree in business administration from Point Loma Nazarene University.

Identity Clark County is a 24-year-old privately-funded business organization comprised of business leaders who seek to build a stronger community. The organization has about 70 investors, with an office in Vancouver and a government relations presence in Olympia.

KOKO WRIGHT

Sigma Design, a Camas-based product design and engineering firm, recently hired Koko Wright to serve as the company’s first soft goods developer.

According to Sigma Design, the new position was created to provide services for the wearable technology industry and to expand on the firm’s promise to provide concept through production services with high quality and efficiency.

“As a new member of the Sigma Design team, my contribution starts with facilitating the integration of soft goods and electronics,” said Wright. “Using my education and experience in soft goods design, I will be developing patterns to evolve and improve the design and functionality of a wide variety of soft goods. This is a brand new role at Sigma Design, so I’m pretty excited about that. I can’t wait to see the opportunities this new role opens up as Sigma Design expands its capabilities and furthers its expertise in a broad variety of industries.”

Speaking of the recent hire, Tyler McNamara, director of engineering support, said, “We could not have found a better fit for this exciting new role at Sigma Design. Koko has all the experience and expertise to help develop patterns and to evolve and improve the design and functionality of a wide variety of soft goods. To add to that, her favorite thing right now is teaching the Industrial Sewing class at Portland Fashion Institute, which will be a great benefit as we grow our soft goods team and capabilities.”

BRYCE SINNER

Landerholm, P.S. had hired Bryce Sinner as an associate attorney.

Prior to joining Landerholm, Sinner was employed with Portland and Vancouver law firms focusing in construction law and as general counsel for a heavy civil general contractor operating in the Pacific Northwest.

Sinner counsels clients in construction law, real estate law and transactions, and civil litigation. He was also recently elected as a council member on the Washington State Bar Association’s Construction Law executive committee.

ALISON ANDRE

Alison Andre is Compass Oncology’s new executive director, charged with the overall leadership of the Northwest’s largest independent, multi-specialty, medical practice devoted exclusively to the treatment of cancer and diseases of the blood.

The Vancouver-headquartered practice employs more than 350 board certified physicians and skilled support staff in six locations throughout the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, allowing patients to receive state-of-the-art, evidence-based cancer treatment close to home.

ANDRES JIMENEZ

Wells Fargo has named Andres Jimenez a premier banker at its Fisher’s Landing bank branch at 19100 SE 34th St. in Vancouver. Jimenez previously served as manager of that branch for 15 months.

Jimenez, a Vancouver resident, joined Wells Fargo in 2010 as a teller and advanced to become a personal banker. He was promoted to branch manager in 2012 in downtown Portland for more than three years before transferring to the Vancouver location.

Jimenez earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a minor in history at Portland State University. He volunteers as a board member for Familias en Accion and as a coach for Special Olympics.

DEBRA PELLATI

Debra Pellati, trust investment advisor with The Private Client Group of U.S. Bank in Vancouver, recently earned Certified Financial Planner certification. Individuals who obtain this certification follow a rigorous curriculum established by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) and are among a select group of professionals in the financial services industry.

Pellati works in partnership with her clients to identify their financial needs and establish goals, develop personalized financial plans and provide ongoing consultation.

She has been a member of The Private Client Group for three years.

KELLIA NICHOLS & RACHEL WILLIAMSON



Coldwell Banker Bain, a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, recently announced the additions of Kellia Nichols and Rachel Williamson as new brokers in its Vancouver West office. Nichols and Williamson will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

Comments

comments