Movers & Shakers 6/28/2019

DYLAN BECKER

Dylan Becker has joined the litigation practice group at the Vancouver office of Jordan Ramis PC. Becker is a trial lawyer focusing his practice on insurance coverage and defense. Dylan also has years of experience arbitrating personal injury, property damage and construction defect cases throughout Oregon and Washington. Becker graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law, where he was the Operations Editor of the Oregon Law Review, and he earned a B.A. in Economics from Western Washington University.

HEATHER STEBBINGS

The Port of Vancouver USA has hired Heather Stebbings as its Director of Communications. Stebbings joins the port July 8. Stebbings has been supporting the port and maritime industries in the Pacific Northwest for more than a decade. Prior to joining the port, she served as the Government Relations Director for the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA), and previously served as the association’s Communications and Government Relations Manager. Stebbings joins the Port of Vancouver External Affairs Department where her responsibilities will include supporting the marketing and community outreach programs, and managing the port’s communications program, including public information, media relations and social media.

AMY ROBINSON

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP recently announced that experienced employment law attorney Amy Robinson has joined the firm’s Vancouver office. She will join the firm’s comprehensive West Coast employment law team and will continue to support clients by providing employment advice and counsel on day-to-day personnel matters and management strategies, conducting workplace investigations and trainings and representing clients during agency proceedings and alternative dispute forums. Robinson is a Senior Certified Professional through the Society for Human Resources Management, an industry leader in HR professional development.

Robinson is a seasoned employment attorney with more than 15 years of experience advising her clients on their ever-evolving employment law needs. She represents public and private employers throughout Washington and Oregon in a broad range of workplace-related issues. She is also adept at guiding employers through policy and handbook creation, as well as crafting and negotiating a host of employment-related contracts, such as non-compete agreements, non-solicitation agreements and nondisclosure agreements. Robinson received her bachelor’s degree from Washington State University before earning her law degree at Lewis & Clark Law School. Before her legal career began, Robinson worked as a human resources professional for a variety of employers.

SOMNEANG RANG

Somneang Rang has joined First Citizens Bank as a business banking specialist. She is based at the office located at 1498 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 120, in Vancouver.

In her role, Rang oversees day-to-day operations, partners closely with commercial and business clients and works with companies to meet their deposit needs. She has 15 years of banking experience in Portland-Vancouver metro area, an extensive background in management and strong expertise in training and development.

Rang’s banking career has encompassed both community small business lending and retail lending. Prior to joining First Citizens, Rang held positions as a small business banker at U.S. Bank and a mortgage processor at Homestreet Mortgage.

A resident of Vancouver, she is actively involved in numerous civic organizations, including the nonprofit Community Fitness and Education. Rang is a graduate of Heritage High School in Vancouver and Mesa College in Mesa, Ariz., with a concentration in business management.

Comments

comments