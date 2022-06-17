Movers & Shakers 6/17/2022

CIRITH ANDERSON

OnPoint Community Credit Union has hired seasoned risk management expert Cirith Anderson to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. She joins the Executive Team of Oregon’s largest credit union with more than 480,000 members and $9.4 billion in assets.

Anderson comes to OnPoint with more than 25 years of experience in managing risk and compliance for regional and national financial institutions. She most recently served as Senior Vice President/Chief Compliance Officer at Umpqua Bank where she oversaw the design and execution of the financial institution’s enterprise compliance risk policies and procedures.

“Cirith is a true expert in her field with a proven track record of managing risk,” said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We are fortunate to have her deep expertise and diverse experience on board as we work tirelessly to protect OnPoint’s members, community and employees in a rapidly evolving risk environment.

In her new role, Anderson leads OnPoint’s enterprise risk management infrastructure. Her primary responsibilities include identifying and mitigating current and future risks, monitoring and testing risk controls, and continuing to embed risk management as a primary component of OnPoint’s workplace culture. As CRO, Anderson serves as OnPoint’s chief regulatory and legislative liaison, as well as its expert on all related laws and regulations, and manager of regulatory examinations. Anderson maintains relationships with local and national regulators such as the State of Oregon and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

“I have dedicated my career to building cultures of effective and consistent compliance that protect organizations and those they serve,” said Anderson. “OnPoint has a strong foundation in risk management, and I look forward to continuing to evolve its infrastructure to protect OnPoint, its members and communities.”

Anderson earned a Bachelor of Arts from Willamette University and will complete her Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2023. She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Anderson enjoys giving back to the community, serving as a small business and student mentor at Washington State University’s Carson College of Business and Vice President for the Cascade Whippet Club. She volunteers at the Art on the Boulevard gallery in Vancouver and previously served on the fundraising committee for Minds Matter of Portland, Inc. Anderson lives in Vancouver, Wash., and is an active outdoor enthusiast.

REBECCA BRISTOL, ANDREW NELSON, MOLLY O’DONNELL, DR. RYAN HALLEY AND NANCY HAZELTON

Lighthouse Financial Foundation (LHFF) is excited to announce that Rebecca Bristol, Andrew Nelson, Molly O’Donnell and Dr. Ryan Halley have joined the Board of Directors. Each of these individuals have served with and alongside the LHFF for some time. Additionally, Nancy Hazelton has joined the LHFF staff, consulting in Project Management and Information Technology.

Hazelton has years of experience in Information Technology and Project Management. She will consult with the LHFF in those areas.

Nelson is a principle at Human Investing, a B-Corp organized Registered Investment Advisor. O’Donnell is the Executive Director of Save First Financial Wellness. Halley is Vice President of Financial Wellness at Rivermark Community Credit Union and a Professor at George Fox University. Bristol is a community volunteer involved with Food Insecurity and Hospice Services.

“Molly, Ryan and Andrew represent key service partners whose organizations are all committed to helping people transform their financial lives. Rebecca brings rich perspectives in fund development, communications and administration. These new Board members and staff, together with the recently announced selection of Kim Capeloto as the LHFF President, positions us for more growth in both new financial services as well as those served”, said Brett Bryant, Board Chair.

These new Board members join the existing Board members including Sherri Falkner, Brett Bryant, Steve Bernhoft, Cristhian Conseco Juarez and David Bristol.