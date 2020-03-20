Movers & Shakers 3/20/2020

Lexus Owen

Lexus Owen of Davidson & Associates Insurance received the Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (CPRIA) Certificate, completing an intensive, 18-month program designed to enhance the knowledge of professionals who serve high net worth clients. Nearly 600 professionals from some of the most leading insurance organizations in the U.S. have graduated since its inception in 2015.

Jake Carlisle

Gateway First Bank has promoted Jake Carlisle to regional vice president of the Pacific Northwest. In this role, Carlisle will oversee all Gateway offices in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Utah. Carlisle’s experience in the mortgage industry stretches back to 2002 before joining the Gateway team in 2016 as an area manager in Vancouver. During his time at Gateway, he has successfully led expansion efforts into new markets with high operational efficiency while cultivating deep relationships across the organization.

