Movers & Shakers 2/23/2017

MONICA MOGILEWSKY

Friends of the Carpenter, a nonprofit, faith-based day facility that provides support to vulnerable members of the community, recently hired Monica Mogilewsky as its first-ever development associate.

In her new role, Mogilewsky will be responsible for donor development, event planning and fundraising.

“We feel very blessed to have Monica join our team at Friends of the Carpenter,” said Tom Iberle, executive director. “She brings a wealth of talent to our organization in the development area that will greatly benefit our ministry.”

Mogilewsky was previously employed by the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City, Florida, where she held roles as associate executive director and director of research and operations. She is currently enrolled in the environmental science and resources doctoral program at Portland State University.

LEINANI SNIDER & DENNY MILLER

Vancouver-based property management and real estate brokerage Zenith Properties NW recently announced that Leinani Snider, business development manager, has earned her Washington state real estate license.

Additionally, Leinani has been named to the Clark County Rental Association Council (CCRA), handling advertising and sponsorships.

The firm also announced designated broker Denny Miller has achieved his Residential Management Professional (RMP) designation from the National Association of Residential Property Managers.

RMP designation recognizes Miller’s decades of experience in the property management and real estate industries and strengthens his commitment to leading Zenith with cutting-edge, best practice systems, the company said.

MATT SWINDELL & ROBIN GRIMWADE

The Board of Clark County Councilors has appointed Matt Swindell and Robin Grimwade to serve on the Planning Commission for terms beginning immediately.

Swindell, a Ridgefield resident, has served on the Ridgefield City Council and Ridgefield School District board of directors. He is a lifelong resident of Clark County with a background in construction. His term ends Dec. 31, 2017.

Grimwade lives in Battle Ground and is vice president of corporate projects at Columbia Credit Union. He has advanced and associate diplomas in parks and horticultural management from the University of South Australia. His term ends Dec. 31, 2019.

The commission is a seven-member volunteer panel that makes recommendations to the council on land-use planning, zoning and development in rural and urban areas outside of city limits.

Topics include growth management, roads, public facilities plans, development regulations and county ordinances.

Swindell and Grimwade will join commission members Bill Wright, Steve Morasch, Ron Barca, Karl Johnson and Richard Bender.

LINDSEY SALVESTRIN, MICHAEL FLOREA, WENDY SMITH & LUKE SHEPARD

Columbia Credit Union recently announced the promotion of three executive team members and a key new hire. The promotions are: Lindsey Salvestrin to chief operating officer; Michael Florea to chief data officer; and Wendy Smith to chief risk officer.

In Salvestrin’s role as chief operating officer, she will provide leadership for management of the branch teams, member service call center, retail support team, general services and facilities. Salvestrin previously served as senior vice president and chief experience officer. She began working at Columbia Credit Union in 2000 as a financial service representative.

As chief data officer, Florea will provide strategy and oversight in the areas of project management and process improvement, change management and testing functions, systems and business intelligence. Prior to his promotion to chief data officer, Florea served as senior vice president and systems integrations officer. He started his career at Columbia Credit Union in 1999.

In her role as chief risk officer, Smith is responsible for the credit union’s risk management operations. She will also provide supervision in the areas of audit, loss prevention and compliance. Prior to her promotion, Smith served as VP of enterprise risk management. She has more than 20 years of experience with credit union operations, and began working at Columbia Credit Union in 2010 as lead internal auditor.

“These new roles not only leverage Lindsey, Michael and Wendy’s outstanding individual skills, they promote collaborative teamwork and allow Columbia Credit Union to grow while continuing our mission to make life better for our membership and the communities we serve,” said CCU President and CEO Steve Kenny.

Additionally, Columbia Credit Union has hired Luke Shepard as vice president of business lending.

In his new role, Shepard will be responsible for developing and maintaining a portfolio of business loans.

Shepard has worked in branch management positions for 16 years, most recently as vice president of commercial and business banking at Umpqua Bank.

“Luke is a highly driven executive with strong skills in operations, strategic planning and sales management,” said Ron Bertolluci, CCU VP and manager of business lending. “He is a great addition to our business lending team and brings with him extensive knowledge and experience.”

Shepard studied accounting and business at Western Business College and Mt. Hood Community College. He is a resident of Milwaukie, Ore. and serves as a board member on the Parkrose Community Foundation.

