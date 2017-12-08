Movers & Shakers 12/08/2017

JENNIFER SMALL

Jennifer Small has joined Lighthouse Community Credit Union as a senior vice president and branch manager. Small will be responsible for Credit Union operations and client service activity, according to Board Chair David Bristol.

Small is a graduate of Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She has worked in the financial services industry for 14 years, most recently with Columbia Credit Union. Her background includes credit union staff training, branch management, human resources and operations. She currently serves as a chapter representative on the Board of the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions.

“We are excited to have Jennifer join our team,” Bristol said. “Her leadership skills and her experience are exactly what Lighthouse needs. Jennifer will oversee our branch expansion to our new location in Fruit Valley, opening in early 2018.”

Small is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Clark County and has volunteered for the organization. As a long-time resident of Southwest Washington, she has been involved in many nonprofit activities including the Rotary Festival of Trees, and Hoops on the River three-on-three basketball tournament supporting Share.

DENA STRONG

The Innovative Services NW Board of Directors recently announced that Dena Strong has been selected to be Innovative’s new CEO, beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

The board began their search for a new CEO in the spring. After reviewing eight candidates, the board unanimously selected Strong, with her experience in business strategy, executive management, and organizational leadership and efficiencies, to lead the 54-year-old nonprofit into the future. She has been Innovative’s vice president of Client Services since September 2016.

Strong has a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in business administration. Early in her professional career she worked for fortune 500 companies in retail and banking.

Strong will replace Launda Carroll, who will retire after more than 33 years with the organization.

GREGORY J. HALL

Landerholm, P.S., welcomed Gregory J. Hall as an associate attorney with the firm. Hall counsels clients in corporate law, business law and estate planning. Before joining Landerholm, Hall worked in a solo practice and as a CPA helping business clients navigate through the complex world of business transactions and taxation.

LYDIA BURNS and BRENT YOUNG

LSW Architects recently announced the promotion of architects Lydia Burns and Brent Young to join Jason Olson, Don Luthardt and Esther Liu as Associate Principals in the firm.

President of LSW Casey Wyckoff said, “Brent and Lydia’s leadership, creativity and ability to build lasting relationships will serve our community for many years ahead.”

Young is both an architect and interior designer, providing a balanced and comprehensive vision to his projects. His approach integrates the client’s vision with a realistic budget, long term solutions and draws out the creativity of team members.

Burns holds a distinctive combination of technical, management and design skills that allow her to concentrate on the development and stewardship of clients. Through the use of great listening skills, she distills the clients’ vision, needs, and wants and translates them into successful projects.

