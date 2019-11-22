Movers & Shakers 11/22/2019

Elizabeth Gomez

Vancouver-based Bridge City Contracting was named the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) November Remodeler of the Month. Led by Elizabeth Gomez, Bridge City Contracting was selected for leadership in craftsmanship, customer service and community involvement.

In 2014, Gomez and her husband launched Bridge City Contracting, licensed in both Washington and Oregon as a Certified Renovator and a Certified Builder.

Gomez graduated from Marylhurst University with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications. She also holds an MBE from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, certificates in mediation and public relations, a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from East Coast Christian University and she is a US Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders graduate. In 2012, Elizabeth was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award by President Barack Obama.

Elizabeth is a board member of the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Oregon and SW Washington. She is the co-chair of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Clark County’s Remodelers Council and the chair of the 2019 Remodeled Homes Tour. Bridge City Contracting is the recipient of the BIA’s 2018 Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour Award for Best Kitchen.

Judy Chan

Dr. Judy Chan, of Vancouver-based Precision Eyecare, received recognition for her continued commitment to professional development at a recent meeting of Cleinman Performance Network.

Inspired by her mom who was an ophthalmologist, Chan received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California San Diego in 1986 and her Doctor of Optometry degree in 1990 from Pacific University College of Optometry. To broaden her skills, she also completed a year of residency training specializing in geriatrics and ocular diseases at the Veterans Hospital in Portland before purchasing her first clinic. Dr. Chan is a 20-year member of the American Optometric Association and the Washington Association of Optometric Physicians. She currently serves on the Washington State Board of Optometry and recently became a Nationally Board-Certified Diplomate in her profession.

Rashida Willard

Clark College has named Rashida Willard vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the college, effective immediately.

Willard joined Clark College four years ago as operations manager of Administrative Services. She has taught as an adjunct professor, has served as director of operations and risk manager, and for the past 17 months has served as interim associate vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Willard was a participant and graduate of the Social Justice Leadership Institute for the Washington State Community College System in 2017-2018 and was nominated as a Real Hero by the Learn Here Project in 2018. She is also a part of the Vancouver Police Chief’s Diversity Advisory Team.

Willard holds a master’s degree in Business Administration, a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and an associate degree in Organizational Dynamics. She is currently attending Concordia University, pursuing a doctorate in Education with a concentration in Professional Leadership, Inquiry and Transformation.

Donna King

PeaceHealth has named Donna King to its system board of directors. With more than 40 years of experience, King’s tenure as a registered nurse and nursing executive makes her a valuable addition to the PeaceHealth system board. Most recently she served as the vice president of clinical operations and chief nurse executive at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.

King has an outstanding record of accomplishments, focusing on integration of healthcare systems and revitalizing services in times of rapid growth and transitional climates. She holds bachelor’s degrees in both nursing and psychology from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill. She also holds an MBA from Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill.

