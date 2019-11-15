Movers & Shakers 11/15/2019

ALKESH PATEL

Alkesh “Al” Patel, a Clark alumnus, joined Clark College Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Patel is the chairman, CEO, founder and spiritual leader of Evergreen Hospitality. Evergreen Hospitality is a development group that builds branded hotels like Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt. Prior to founding Evergreen Hospitality, Patel served as the 2012-2013 chairman of Asian American Hotel Owners Association, an association of hotel owners with over 16,000 members owning more than 20,000 hotels with $128 billion in property.

He has also served as a board member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Council of Inns & Suites, and the Washington Lodging Association. Patel has extensive experience in the hotel industry. His leadership has earned him recognition and awards from a wide variety of associations.

Patel currently resides in Vancouver with his wife and two grown children.

AMY HANKS CORNELIUS

Amy Hanks Cornelius joined Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt’s Vancouver office, adding considerable experience in real estate law to the firm. She brings a background of both in-house and external counsel, offering a wealth of real estate knowledge and industry insights to her clients. Most recently she worked as in-house counsel for CIM Group, where she provided and managed legal services in the areas of leasing and property management for a commercial real estate portfolio of more than 1,200 properties. Amy joins Schwabe’s Real Estate and Construction Industry Group, strengthening the firm’s deep bench in the industry.

ERICA RODMAN

The REALTORS® Land Institute has announced that Erica L. Rodman, Managing Broker, Woodland Real Estate of Woodland, Wash., was officially granted membership to the organization on Oct. 8, 2019. The REALTORS® Land Institute provides the expertise, camaraderie and resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business.

Rodman is now among the most dedicated land professionals from around the globe, joining an elite group of over 1,300 land specialists. In addition to subscribing to the REALTORS® Code of Ethics, RLI members support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As a member, Rodman now has access to the best industry knowledge, network of fellow land professionals, and resources to help best serve her clients.

Through RLI’s Land University (LANDU), she will gain expertise through an unparalleled land real estate education program that offers top-notch educational courses and webinars for land professionals.

LAURA LEMASTERS

Clark College recently announced that Laura LeMasters has accepted the position of athletic director at the college.

LeMasters joined Clark College as assistant athletic director in 2016 and most recently served as interim athletic director since June. She has a master’s degree in kinesiology with an option in sport management from California State University – Long Beach and a bachelor’s degree in sport management with an emphasis in communication from WSU Pullman.

LeMasters brings a wealth of experience in student success, college athletics, marketing, operations and recreation from her prior roles at Occidental College, Central Wyoming College, and Lewis and Clark College.

“Laura is a strong student advocate and has played an important role in ensuring our compliance with state, federal and NWAC regulations,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Bill Belden. “Laura is committed to continuing our focus on academic and athletic excellence in our athletic department.”

“I am grateful and honored to be selected for the role of athletic director at Clark College,” LeMasters said. “I hope to continue to build the level of commitment to academic and athletic excellence as well as create a student experience for athletes, coaches, staff and the entire student body, that will enhance the pride of Penguin Nation.”

