Movers & Shakers 1/20/2023

NOTE: In our writeup of this years amazing class of Accomplished and Under 40, as published in the Vancouver Business magazine, we wrote about Jasmine Ames a truly accomplished individual. Unfortunately, we had typo in our story that misstated the amount of deposits managed by Ms. Ames. She is responsible for the management of $500 million in deposits in the Southwest Washington region. We incorrectly stated it was $5 million. Our apology for the error. The corrected write up appears below.

Jasmine Ames describes herself as a “self-motivated client relationship builder and passionate community leader with a compassion to advocate for unrepresented populations with over 12 years of experience in the financial service and healthcare industries with the ability to drive and exceed organizational expectations.”

As the relationship manager – vice president with U.S. Bank/U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, Jasmine is responsible for managing commercial customer relationships with various banking departments, analyzing financial data, preparing proposals, identifying customer needs and ensuring accurate asset management under the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation at U.S. Bank, managing $500 million in deposits in the Southwest region.

In addition to her professional life, Jasmine is also deeply committed to bettering her community through her role on the Share Board of Directors and chairing the Share Finance Committee. She is also on the Willamette University Alumni Board of Directors and is the vice chair of the Career Committee.

In a letter of recommendation for Jasmine from Share Executive Director Diane McWithey, she wrote: “Jasmine is a self-motivated, client relationship builder and passionate community leader committed to advocating for unrepresented populations. Her more than 12 years of experience financial service and healthcare industries have imbued her with the ability to drive and succeed organizational expectations. She is committed to involvement in U.S. Bank initiatives, from leading its health and wellness board to being a liaison for diversity, equity and inclusion.”