Movers & Shakers 1/19/2021

JUSTIN WOOD

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) has promoted Justin Wood, formerly membership assistant, to membership program coordinator.



In this expanded role, Wood will continue maintaining member records, take on additional responsibilities related to member benefits program enrollment and work closely with the Membership Director on retention efforts. In referencing her collaboration with Wood, Karen Hall, BIA’s membership director, said, “Justin is a motivated young professional that has the ability to excel at whatever he puts effort into; we are excited to have him on our team and working on behalf of our members.”



Avaly Scarpelli, executive director, said: “Justin’s new role will provide him more experience to keep advancing in his career. We have the upmost confidence in his abilities and know he will bring a tremendous amount of value to the membership department of the BIA.”



Wood is a graduate of Camas High School and graduated with honors from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in public affairs. Working in both the private and public sectors, including a Washington State Legislature internship, fueled his passion for community involvement and service. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, he is an avid outdoorsman and is thrilled to have the privilege of further supporting the building industry of Clark County.

