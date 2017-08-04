Movers & Shakers 08/04/2017

GAYLE RUST GUSTAFSON

Gayle Rust Gustafson has joined iQ Credit Union as chief lending officer, where she will oversee consumer, business and mortgage lending. Gustafson has more than 35 years of experience in the credit union industry. She comes to iQ after 15 years at a local credit union in Portland as the VP of lending. Active in the Northwest Credit Union Association, she was recently chair of the Regulatory Advisory Committee and served on the Oregon Governmental Affairs Committee. She also served on the Oregon Business Association’s Education Committee. Gustafson holds a bachelor’s degree from Westminster Choir College in New Jersey, and resides in Washougal.

ELMER HUH

Elmer Huh has joined the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust as chief investment officer. Elmer was selected after an extensive national search, touching more than 100 prospective candidates.

Elmer has more than 20 years in the field of public/private equity and alternative investing and joins the Trust from Ernst & Young Capital Advisors in New York City, where he served as senior vice president of investment banking and alternative asset managers.

“The Trustees and I are grateful to have Elmer join our senior leadership team and to grow the future work of the Trust,” said Steve Moore, executive director of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust in a press release. “Elmer has demonstrated a commitment to the mission of the Trust and will add creative and energetic thinking to our unique and effective investment strategy.”

Elmer graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, a master of science degree in industrial engineering and a master of business administration degree focused on international finance and accounting from the Columbia Business School.

He will take on the responsibilities of the Trust’s current chief investment officer, Jim Martin, who plans to retire in 2018.

MANDY DAVIS

Vancouver-based Instructional Technologies Inc., providers of training solutions for the transportation industry, has named Mandy Davis as its new director of client services and director of partnerships.

Davis has more than seven years of small business development and leadership consulting experience, as well as expertise creating channel partnerships and managing teams of 20 or more people. Previously, she held leadership positions at Talent Plus, a talent acquisition firm, and at Viirt, a construction technology company.

Davis holds a master’s degree in instructional design and is an internationally published author.

ROSE CHAVEZ

Vancouver-based business management consulting firm, Salsbury & Co. recently selected Rose Chavez to lead the firm’s accounting, bookkeeping and payroll division.

Chavez has more than 15 years of experience as a full-cycle bookkeeper providing services in manufacturing, retail, construction, health care, transportation, real estate, restaurants and nonprofits. She is an Intuit QuickBooks Pro Advisor and AIPB Certified.

WILLIAM WESTMORELAND

William Westmoreland has joined Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) as its Workforce Systems manager.

In this role, Westmoreland is responsible for ensuring the WorkSource centers and affiliated sites that provide employment and job training services to individuals and businesses in Southwest Washington comply with federal mandates of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

The mandates include improving the quality, flexibility, accessibility and performance of the public workforce system for its two customers – employers and job seekers – and increasing employment and earnings while supporting retention in positions.

In addition to building partnerships and bringing additional services and resources into the two WorkSource centers in Vancouver and Kelso, Westmoreland will oversee the staff responsible for operations, facilities and outreach.

Prior to joining WSW, Westmoreland was director of workforce development at Mid-America Science Park and handled program development, outreach and recruitment. His experience also includes managing development of e-learning products, oversight of market support staff, inventory management, human resources and customer service.

Westmoreland received his bachelor’s degree in visual arts from Purdue University in Indiana.

KELLIA NICHOLS, RACHEL WILLIAMSON & ALENA RUDENKO

Coldwell Banker Bain, a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, recently added a trio of new brokers to its Vancouver West office.

The new brokers are Kellia Nichols, Rachel Williamson and Alena Rudenko. They will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

