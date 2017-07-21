Movers & Shakers 07/21/2017

RUTH SHAFER

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library District has selected Ruth Shafer as the new branch manager for the White Salmon Valley Community Library.

Shafer is a long-time FVRL librarian who most recently served as the public services manager at Vancouver Community Library. Prior to that, she spent 23 years as youth services librarian.

In her most recent position, Shafer supervised nine librarians and oversaw and coordinated dozens of programs every month. Recently, she was instrumental in developing a makerspace program at the Vancouver Community Library.

Shafer began her new position at the White Salmon location last month.

RYAN WESTON

Mackenzie, a regional provider of professional design services comprised of professionals in architecture and interior design; structural, civil and traffic engineering; land use and transportation planning; and landscape architecture, has recognized Ryan Weston as a senior associate.

Weston, a registered architect in Oregon and Washington, is a job captain on Mackenzie’s industrial team. In addition to designing the Portside Development in Vancouver, she worked on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s new regional headquarters at the Port of Ridgefield.

“I am honored at the incredible opportunity of becoming a senior associate at Mackenzie,” said Weston, “a goal that I have desired and worked towards since joining the firm out of college. In no way could I have accomplished everything that I have in the last 11 years without the amazing support and guidance of the Mackenzie family, and for that I thank them.”

Weston has a bachelor of architecture degree from Washington State University, and is a certified Green Globes Professional (GGP), a sustainability certification program from the Green Building Initiative.

BOB PASIC, PIETER GANZER, KATHERINE DAVIS, ALEC ANSON, JOHN NENADIC & ALAN BAKER

Camas-headquartered product design and engineering firm Sigma Design recently hired six new employees. New employees include Bob Pasic, process engineer; Pieter Ganzer, project manager; Katherine Davis, material handler; Alec Anson, engineering technician; John Nenadic, mechanical engineer; and Alan Baker, test technician.

Pasic brings more than 25 years of experience to Sigma Design. He has background as a program manager, a product development engineer, an intellectual property manager and a process engineer. Pasic has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington.

Ganzer also has more than 25 years of experience in engineering. His background includes time spent as an entry products device and systems engineering manager, a QA manager and a mechanical test engineer. Ganzer has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon Institute of Technology.

Davis has background as an inventory control clerk, an operator and a material handler assistant. She has also supervised teams in warehouse settings. At Sigma Design, Davis will work as a front-end operator.

Anson’s background includes time spent as a production specialist and a production engineering technician. He holds certification in electro-digital technologies.

Nenadic has more than 15 years of experience in engineering with a background as a senior product development engineer, design engineer, manufacturing engineer and more. Nenadic has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Baker brings a background as a test technician, manufacturing repair technician and other technical support positions. He has an associate’s degree in computer field technology from Tacoma Community College.

ESTATE PLANNING COUNCIL OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

The Estate Planning Council of Southwest Washington recently elected new officers and directors during their annual membership meeting in Vancouver.

New officers and directors include Michael S. Macnab (Community Foundation for Southwest Washington) as president; Petr Burunov (Ambassador Wealth Management) as VP; Molly Filbin (DA Davidson Trust Company) as secretary; Daniel P. Monaghan, Jr. (Brighton Jones) as treasurer; Robert E. Kabacy (Kell Alterman) as past president; and Christopher P. Cline (Riverview Trust Company) and Kari L. Hebble (First Republic Bank) as directors at large.

The two-year leadership term began on July 1.

