Mike Hankel, Dashawn Andrews, Jaden Sylvester

PLS Engineering in Vancouver has announced the addition of Mike Hankel as a senior drafter/designer to its civil department. Hankel joins PLS with 20 plus years of local experience and adds dedicated support to the team. Mike has collaborated directly with clients and architects, and specializes in site grading, utility design and site layouts. His previous experience as a senior civil project designer and owner of a private contracting business promises accurate design layouts, budgeting, construction drawings, and as-builts. Also hired, Dashawn Andrews – Survey Crew Chief, and Jaden Sylvester – Survey Technician. Dashawn is an OSU graduate with a BS in Natural Resources Conservation and Technology, bringing five years survey expertise to the team. He is adept in providing a variety of land survey services, training new team members, performing research, planning, and execution of survey projects and timelines. Jaden comes to PLS with studies from Clark College in survey and geomatics. He is knowledgeable in construction staking, establishing corner controls, location of boundaries, mapping forests, and major flood areas. Training included the US Marine Corps Reserve in Survey.