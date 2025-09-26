Mark Korth joins PeaceHealth as Chief Transformation and Integration Officer

PeaceHealth has announced the appointment of Mark Korth as chief transformation and integration officer, a key leadership role designed to accelerate the health system’s bold journey to become a truly integrated healthcare delivery system. In this new role, Korth will be responsible for driving systemwide integration of business functions, systems, and processes in support of clinical care delivery and enterprise standardization.

Korth’s appointment is part of a comprehensive realignment of PeaceHealth’s senior leadership team to accelerate its three-year transformation strategy. “Mark joins PeaceHealth at a pivotal time in our transformation journey,” said Sarah Ness, incoming PeaceHealth president and CEO. “With his deep experience leading organizational alignment and transformation, we will strengthen the systems and services that support our caregivers and teams, enabling us to deliver on our Mission and create a more connected, person-first care experience for all we serve.”

Mark brings more than 25 years of leadership experience facilitating transformation and integration across major health systems. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, he was a partner in Guidehouse’s healthcare segment, where he advised health systems on operating model design and enterprise-wide transformation. He also served as region president at Intermountain Health, where he helped lead the integration with SCL Health and was an executive sponsor of Intermountain’s three-year transformation initiative. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at SCL Health, Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join PeaceHealth in this new role and to collaborate with such talented leaders and caregivers,” said Korth. “Together, we will align our business functions and clinical operations to deliver exceptional care today while building the foundation to meet the needs of our communities for well into the future.”

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a non-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, nearly 3,200 physicians and clinicians, more than 160 clinics and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.