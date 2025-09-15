Leslie Lopez appointed to District Court Bench

The Clark County Council has appointed Clark County District Court Commissioner Leslie Lopez to fill the seat currently held by Judge Langsdorf. Lopez has served as a Court Commissioner since November 2024. Prior to that she worked in the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, including serving as Chief Civil Deputy. Lopez graduated from Biola University with a degree in organizational leadership/business and received her law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve Clark County as a District Court Judge. I thank the Clark County Council for their time, consideration and appointment,” said Lopez.

The Clark County Council this week held public interviews with six applicants to fill two open seats on District Court. The openings are due to Judge Sonya L. Langsdorf retiring on Sept. 30 and Judge Kelli E. Osler retiring on Dec. 31. The Council will hold a second interview session with two additional candidates, Megan Peyton and Erin Priest, to decide which one will fill the seat currently held by Judge Osler. The county will announce the interviews when they are scheduled.

“Knowing an appointment to a judge position can represent the pinnacle of one’s career, I want to acknowledge the hard work and commitment to justice of each of these outstanding applicants,” said Council Chair Sue Marshall. “Clark County is grateful for their years of dedicated public service. On behalf of the county, all our best wishes and congratulations to Ms. Lopez in her new role,” added Marshall.