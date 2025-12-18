Keren Rosenblum Named Interim CEO at Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic, the largest independent, physician-owned medical practice in the Pacific Northwest, has named Keren Rosenblum, MD, its interim chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2026.

Rosenblum will guide Vancouver Clinic through a three-month transition period: Current CEO Mark Mantei retires December 31, 2025, and Katherine “Katie” Henry, JD, starts March 1, 2026. Henry joins Vancouver Clinic from Austin Regional Clinic, where she serves as chief administrative officer. She brings a proven track record of strategic growth and patient-centered leadership to her new role as CEO of Vancouver Clinic.

Rosenblum serves as president and board chair of Vancouver Clinic and is a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN). She has guided the organization through its strategic expansion to meet the health care needs of Southwest Washington’s rapidly growing population.

About Vancouver Clinic: Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With 580 clinicians, 2,000 employees, and 21 locations, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 89 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, and surgical care. For more information, visit tvc.org.