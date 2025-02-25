Jeanie Kuypers named to Battle Ground City Council

In a unanimous vote, the Battle Ground City Council appointed Jeanie Kuypers to the City Council Position No. 4. Councilmember Kuypers will serve the remainder of the position’s current 4-year term of office until the results of the November 2025 election are certified by Clark County.

The City Council solicited applications to fill the temporary position, vacated by former Councilmember Adrian Cortes. The City received applications from eight (8) residents interested in the temporary term. Each application was evaluated by the City Council in a closed-door executive session held on January 21. Four (4) applicants were selected to move forward to interview during the February 3rd City Council meeting, after which the City Council conferred before making their appointment.

Before announcing their selection, Mayor Troy McCoy spoke for the City Council and expressed appreciation for all the candidates who applied. “The quality of the candidates was astounding,” said Mayor McCoy. He encouraged all the candidates to continue in their pursuit of getting involved in the community and sharing their love for Battle Ground.

The Battle Ground City Council is a seven-member board responsible for the legislative function of the city such as establishing policy, passing local ordinances, approving budget appropriations and developing an overall vision for the community. To learn more about the Battle Ground City Council at visit www.cityofbg.org/council.