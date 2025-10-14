ICC appoints Rebecca Birenbaum and Paul Smith as Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has as elected executives Rebecca Birenbaum and Paul Smith to serve on its Board of Directors.

Birenbaum is an accomplished healthcare leader with more than 25 years of experience in operations and human resources management. She is Chief Operating Officer of Vancouver Clinic which employs 1,800 staff across 20 locations. She previously held executive leadership roles with Central City Concern and Planned Parenthood of the Columbia/Willamette. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Lewis and Clark College and an MBA from American University and a BA from Earlham College.

Smith brings 20 years of experience in civil engineering in public works and land development, including overseeing a large master-planned community in Tehaleh, Wash. He serves as Vancouver branch manager and interim regional manager for the Vancouver-based engineering firm MacKay Sposito. He recently helped the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District advance a construction program and is active in Scouting America and his church. He has a degree in civil and environmental engineering from Brigham Young University.

Identity Clark County is a 33-year-old organization comprised of influential private sector business leaders who seek to build a better community. The nonprofit organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.