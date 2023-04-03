Hurley Development adds four new employees

Vancouver based Hurley Development recently announced that they added four new employees to the company: Jocelyn Cross, Jocelyn Burmester, Maggie Underwood, and Aaron Odem.

Jocelyn Cross joins Hurley Development as a Senior Development Manager. She was an Associate Principal at Olson Engineering in Vancouver, where she worked for the past 18 years as a land-use planner and project manager of complex development projects. At Hurley, Jocelyn’s focus will be on managing the planning, entitlement, permitting, and approval processes for Hurley’s development projects.

Jocelyn Burmester joins Hurley Development as Senior Property Manager and oversees the operations of Hurley’s expanding portfolio of retail, office, and mixed-use properties. Jocelyn brings over 17 years of experience with Wyse Real Estate Advisors where she managed a portfolio of retail, office, and industrial properties in the Portland-Vancouver metro area for multiple clients. Jocelyn excels at budgeting, expense reconciliations, negotiations, project management, and market and portfolio analysis. She is a licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington and Oregon and achieved the Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designation.

She was also one of the founding members of the First Real Estate Social Hour (FRESH PDX).

Aaron Odem joins Hurley Development with over 18 years of progressive cost controls and senior level management experience in the medical, commercial, semiconductor and refining industries. He is the Director of Construction at Hurley and carries with him a proven track record of managing mission-critical projects while collaboratively engaging general contractors, architects, and engineers to bring projects across the finish line.

Maggie Underwood has been appointed as the Director of Portfolio Management at Hurley Development, where she is responsible for overseeing the Hurley investment portfolio, property management, and providing strategic insight into leasing. With a wealth of experience in asset management and a track record of maximizing returns, Maggie brings valuable expertise to the Hurley Development team. Before joining Hurley Development, Maggie served as an asset manager for a family office, where she managed a real estate portfolio primarily located on the west coast. Maggie holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Western Oregon University.

Founded in 2009 by Ryan Hurley, Hurley Development specializes in commercial and multi-family residential real estate markets, as well as value-add repositioning. They approach every project from a range of perspectives and experience, including ground-up construction, structural refreshes, comprehensive repurposing, and strategic renovations and capital improvements.