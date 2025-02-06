Greater Vancouver Chamber promote Kenefsky and Phillips

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) is proud to announce the promotion of Janet Kenefsky to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective February 1, and Hadley Phillips to Program Manager & Strategic Community Partnerships.

Since joining GVC in 2019, Janet has been instrumental in expanding the Chamber’s influence and impact. Her leadership has driven the success of signature programs like Business POD (Pathways to Opportunities and Development), Lemonade Day, the Civics Bee, the Southwest Washington Nonprofit Collective, and the Executive Women’s Council, along with high-profile events such as the Inspire HER Conference, and the recently added Give More 24! Under her guidance, the Chamber’s budget has grown nearly 70% since her arrival–demonstrating her ability to foster growth and strengthen the business community.

As COO, Janet will oversee GVC’s operations and strategic initiatives, further driving innovation, expanding services, and supporting professional development within the organization. “We are thrilled to recognize Janet’s leadership with this well-earned promotion,” said John McDonagh, President & CEO of GVC. “Her passion, dedication, and results-driven mindset have been invaluable in fueling our organization’s growth and strengthening our commitment to serve the local business community.”

“I am honored to step into this role,” said Janet Kenefsky. “I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside a dedicated team, engaged members, and supportive community partners. My passion has always been economic and nonprofit development, as well as empowering staff to grow in their careers. In this role, I get to do all three.”

Hadley Phillips. Courtesy of the GVC

Hadley Phillips joined the Chamber in 2019 as Member Engagement and Events Coordinator and quickly became a key force behind the GVC’s events. Her ability to manage complex programs has strengthened member engagement and expanded partnerships across the region.

In her new role, Hadley will oversee core initiatives, including the Southwest Washington Nonprofit Collective and Women in Leadership programming. She will also take the lead on Give More 24!, Southwest Washington’s largest day of giving, further expanding nonprofit support and community participation. “Hadley’s dedication and expertise have made a lasting impact on our organization,” said McDonagh. “We look forward to seeing her continue to drive meaningful initiatives in this new capacity.

