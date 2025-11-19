Erik Selden Named to Ed Lynch Seat On ICC Board for 2026

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has selected Erik Selden as the Ed Lynch Board Seat honoree in 2026. Mr. Selden is Senior Vice President and Team Leader of Washington Trust Bank in Southwest Washington. In addition to his successful 20-year career in banking, Mr. Selden also serves as President of the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes and as a director of three nonprofits. Mr. Selden has a degree in Communication from Portland State University and is completing a graduate certificate from Pacific Coast Banking School.

“I’m truly honored to be selected for the Ed Lynch Board Seat and to join the Identity Clark County Board of Directors,” said Mr. Selden. “Ed Lynch’s legacy of service and stewardship in our community is remarkable, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that tradition.”

Mr. Selden becomes the tenth person to hold the honorary seat, which presents an opportunity for an emerging business and community leader while honoring the organization’s longtime chair. Past honorees include Andrey Bolokhovskiy, Lance Randall, Kim Hamlik, Katy Belokonny, Matt Bisturis, Maren Calvert, Terry Wollam, Avaly Scarpelli and Jim Mains.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat was formed in 2015 to honor the late Edward Lynch, who for decades was at the center of business and community development and was highly regarded for his character, leadership and decisive manner. Mr. Lynch chaired Identity Clark County for more than a decade. People selected demonstrate strong potential as a business and community leader, possess positive character attributes and will be an active participant in ICC. The Ed Lynch Board Seat is underwritten by Michael Lynch, Ed Lynch’s son, a Vancouver resident and philanthropist.

Identity Clark County is a 33-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 120 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.