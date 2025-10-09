Dr. Keren Rosenblum Elected to Washington State Medical Association Board

Dr. Keren Rosenblum, Vancouver Clinic president and chair of the Vancouver Clinic Board of Directors, has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the Washington State Medical Association (WSMA). This honor places her among a distinguished group of physicians helping to shape the future of medicine in Washington state. The WSMA represents more than 13,500 physicians, physician assistants, residents, and medical students across the state. Dr. Rosenblum’s election was confirmed during the WSMA’s annual meeting in September.

A practicing OBGYN and respected leader, Dr. Rosenblum brings a wealth of clinical insight and strategic vision to the WSMA board. Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding Vancouver Clinic through transformative growth. She remains committed to improving patients’ health care experience, supporting the well-being of expert care teams, lowering the total cost of care, and promoting better health outcomes for patients and our community. “I’m honored to represent Southwest Washington on the WSMA board,” Dr. Rosenblum said. “I think Vancouver Clinic brings valuable perspective to the important discussions that will shape the future of health care in Washington state.”

Dr. Rosenblum’s presence on the WSMA board will ensure that Southwest Washington, and Vancouver Clinic, have a strong voice in statewide medical advocacy and policy. She joins a newly elected cohort of trustees that includes physicians from across Washington, representing a wide range of specialties and communities.