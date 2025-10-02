County Council appoints Megan Peyton to District Court

The Clark County Council this week appointed Megan Petyon to District Court to fill the seat currently held by Judge Kelli E. Osler who is retiring on Dec. 31. Peyton has 19 years of experience practicing law in Clark County most recently as the supervising attorney at Vancouver Defenders. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Western Washington University and earned her law degree from Willamette University College of Law.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen by the Clark County Council to be a member of the Clark County District Court bench,” said Peyton. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and will work hard each day to serve our community with fairness and respect for all.”

“The county was fortunate to have several exceptional candidates for this position,” said Council Chair Sue Marshall. “On behalf of the council, congratulations to Megan Peyton and sincere appreciation to all who applied to serve.” All six District Court seats are up for reelection in 2026.