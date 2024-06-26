Columbia Credit Union names Heather Friend as Chief Operating Officer

Columbia Credit Union announced that it has hired Heather Friend as Chief Operating Officer. In this role she will oversee the efficiency of day-to-day operations as well as develop and implement strategies to ensure the success of the credit union’s branches, contact center, support services, and facilities.

Friend joins Columbia Credit Union with more than 25 years of banking experience, from entry-level positions all the way up to senior leadership for U.S. Bank and Embold Credit Union. At U.S. Bank, she oversaw one of their largest multi-skilled operation centers supporting Customer Service, the Fraud Liaison Center, Fraud Operations, Email Operations, Online Operations, Social Media, Chat, and the Wealth Management teams. During her time at Embold, Friend moved into more member-focused roles, overseeing all Branch Operations, Call Center, Virtual Banking, Digital Banking, Support Services, Marketing, Community Development, and Investment Services. During this time she supported the credit union through a major rebrand from Clackamas Federal Credit Union to Embold.

“This role is all about creating positive experiences for our members and employees,” says Friend. “I look forward to continuing to build on the success Columbia Credit Union is so recognized for—further optimizing internal processes and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation within both the organization and the communities we serve.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Heather to our senior management team,” says Lindsey Salvestrin, Columbia Credit Union President and CEO. “Her CV is extensive in exactly the areas that can benefit our member experience and employee operations. Heather’s people-first enthusiasm and serious operational chops make her especially well-suited and culturally aligned to join our already strong credit union leadership.”

Friend’s family has deep roots in Clark County dating back to 1910. Columbia Credit Union is where she opened her first account.

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 116,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2.4 billion in assets. Voted Best in Business for 10 years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers. People and businesses are eligible for membership when they or their families live or work in Washington State or the Oregon communities of Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity