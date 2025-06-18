Columbia Credit Union adds to Home, Business, and Investment teams

Columbia Credit Union has announced the addition of four seasoned professionals to its Home Lending, Business Services, and Investment & Insurance teams—Al Iftiger, Alaire Hall, Scott Henderson, and Dimitry Makhanov. These strategic hires reflect the credit union’s continued commitment to delivering expert guidance and personalized financial solutions to its growing membership.

Al Iftiger joins as Vice President of Home Lending. With over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Iftiger brings a wealth of knowledge in loan origination, servicing, and operations. He has a proven track record of leadership, including helping over 50,000 families avoid foreclosure during the housing crisis.

Originally from Reno, Nevada, Iftiger is now proud to call Washington home. He is already actively engaging with the local community through organizations like the Building Industry Association and is in the process of joining the Mortgage Bankers Association and the Clark County Association of Realtors.

“Our goal is to be the primary choice for current and prospective members seeking residential mortgage solutions,” said Iftiger. “We are committed to offering competitively priced products coupled with exceptional service quality.”

Alaire Hall becomes the newest Business Lending Officer. With 12 years of experience in the credit union industry and a strong background in relationship banking, Hall brings a passion for supporting small businesses and a commitment to financial education. A native Washingtonian, she has been actively involved in financial literacy initiatives and was recognized as a 2023 Credit Union Rockstar by Credit Union Magazine.

“My vision is to be a trusted resource for small business members—someone who understands their unique challenges and works alongside them to find the right financial solutions,” said Hall. “I’m excited to help local business owners grow and thrive.”

Scott Henderson enters the role of Vice President Commercial Relationship Manager. With over 34 years of experience in the banking industry across the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West, Henderson brings deep expertise in commercial and real estate lending, as well as a strong commitment to client service and business development. Originally from Montana, he looks forward to becoming an active member of the Vancouver community.

“I see my role as an opportunity to contribute to Columbia Credit Union’s mission by strengthening client relationships, expanding market reach, and driving business development,” said Henderson. “My focus is on delivering results that enhance member satisfaction while supporting the organization’s strategic goals.”

Dimitry Makhanov expands the Investments & Insurance team as an Investment Advisor Representative. Makhanov brings a strong background in holistic financial planning, investment management, and retirement strategies to his new role, where he will provide fiduciary-based investment advice and comprehensive financial planning to Columbia CU members, while also leading educational seminars and collaborating with branch staff to deepen member relationships.

A longtime Washington resident and active community leader, Makhanov serves as Board President for Columbia River Mental Health Services and supports local nonprofits like the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes.

“My goal in this role is to deliver personalized, transparent, and values-driven financial guidance to Columbia CU members,” said Makhanov. “I want to help people make confident, informed decisions about their financial futures while ensuring our services reflect the same care and integrity they expect from their credit union.”

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 120,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2.3 billion in assets. Voted Best in Business for 12 years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers. Received the Workplace Excellence award from Peter Barron Stark Companies for well over a decade including 2023. Columbia Credit Union upholds sustainable business practices, with LEED certified locations, Clark County Green Business and City of Portland Sustainability at Work Silver Certificate designations. People and businesses are eligible for membership when they or their families live or work in Washington State or the Oregon community of Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.