Clark College names Brown as New Vice president of Instruction

Clark College has named William T. Brown, a college administrator from Connecticut to serve as its Vice President of Instruction. As the senior academic officer of the college, Brown will be responsible for the comprehensive academic landscape for all program development and assessment, in addition to leading a dynamic educational environment, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation for the college. Brown will also serve on the college’s Executive Cabinet, a leadership team led by the college’s president, Dr. Karin Edwards.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Brown to Clark College. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in teaching and leadership in higher education, in addition to demonstrated commitment to equitable student success,” said President Edwards.

Dr. Brown started on July 8, the first day of the college’s academic year and will oversee the college’s 650+ faculty members and over 100 academic and workforce programs including five bachelor of applied science degrees. The areas under the guidance of the VPI encompass five academic divisions, non-credit and workforce training, Library Services, eLearning, Faculty development/Teaching and Learning Center, Adult/Basic Education/ESL and Adult Literacy, outcomes assessment, accreditation, Guided Pathways, and academic support services.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be at Clark College. Education is still the lynchpin for personal growth and economic success for our students and communities, and Clark College is at the forefront of making sure that anyone in our community has the opportunity to transform their lives and fortunes,” said Dr. Brown. “I look forward to joining the faculty, staff, and administrators at Clark in the impactful work we do for our students and communities.”

Dr. Brown brings with him more than 30 years of higher education experience in both teaching and leading in colleges in Connecticut, Delaware and Tennessee. Most recently, Dr. Brown was the Associate Vice President for Strategic Operations and Partnership Development at Connecticut State Community College, New Britain, Connecticut. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer for Gateway Community College in New Haven, Connecticut.

Dr. Brown’s career in higher education also includes administrative positions at Housatonic Community College, Bridgeport, Connecticut and Naugatuck Valley Community College, Waterbury, Connecticut and at Nashville State Community College, Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier, Dr. Brown was a faculty member at community colleges in Norwalk and Waterbury, Connecticut, and an adjunct faculty member at two colleges in Delaware, Wilmington University, New Castle and the University of Delaware, Newark.

Dr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Florida, a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in clinical psychology, both from the University of Delaware.

Dr. Brown was hired after a nationwide search that included extensive interviews with a hiring committee, college leadership, and an open forum with the college community.

About Clark College

Founded in 1933, Clark College provides residents of Southwest Washington with affordable, high-quality academic and technical education. It is a public community college serving over 8,000 students per term and offering more than 100 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor’s and associate degrees; professional certificates; high school diplomas and GED preparation; and non-credit community and continuing education.

Clark College currently offers classes at two satellite locations: Washington State University Vancouver campus and Columbia Tech Center in East Vancouver. Additionally, the college is building an Advanced Manufacturing Center on its new auxiliary campus, Clark College at Boschma Farms, in Ridgefield, Wash.