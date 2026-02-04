City Ranked Media Names New President

City Ranked Media, a leading digital marketing and web development agency, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Coker as the company’s new President. This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for the agency as it continues to expand its footprint in the digital advertising and AI landscape.

Coker, who previously served as Director of Customer Accounts, has been an integral part of the City Ranked team. During her tenure, she has played a key role in strengthening internal processes, scaling service delivery, and ensuring City Ranked Media consistently delivers measurable results for its clients.

With more than a decade of leadership experience across customer care, operations, and people management, Jenn brings a disciplined yet people-first approach to agency leadership.

Prior to City Ranked Media, she served as Customer Care Director for a multi-state organization, overseeing distributed teams across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. In that role, she led large-scale operational transitions, developed standardized processes, supported mergers and acquisitions, and partnered cross-functionally to drive retention, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction.

In her new role as President, Coker will steer the agency’s strategic vision and daily operations, with a primary focus on scaling City Ranked Media’s impact through operational excellence and a relentless commitment to client success. Beyond performance metrics, she is dedicated to fostering a high-performance company culture and championing community-focused initiatives that align with the organization’s core values and long-term mission.

“Jennifer’s fair and balanced leadership style, deep service industry knowledge, and unwavering dedication to our client results made her the natural choice for this role,” said Duane Baumgartner, CEO & Founder of City Ranked Media. “I am confident that under her leadership and guidance, City Ranked will reach new heights of growth, innovation, and service excellence as we continue to scale our operations.”

Coker takes the helm at a time of significant momentum for City Ranked. Known for its data-driven approach, process implementations, and transparency, City Ranked Media has earned a reputation for helping businesses grow and scale marketing and sales operations. “I am honored to lead such a talented and passionate team,” said Jennifer Coker. “City Ranked has always been about more than just search engine rankings; we’re about the success and growth of the businesses we represent. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and finding new ways to drive value for our clients.”

About City Ranked Media: City Ranked Media, founded in 2011, is a full-service digital marketing and web development agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, web design, and MarTech implementation. Based in Vancouver, Washington, the agency focuses on providing transparent, results-oriented marketing and sales strategies that help businesses grow through proven process implementation.