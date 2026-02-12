Cano Real Estate Announces The Return of Kelly Winn To Sales Team

Vancouver based Cano Real Estate has announced that Kelly Winn has rejoined the agency. A cornerstone of the Cano team for nearly two decades, Winn returns to the brokerage following a four-year leadership role within the local home-building industry.

Winn’s career is defined by a deep-rooted connection to the Southwest Washington community. Having spent 18 years as a licensed Broker with Cano Real Estate before his transition to the construction sector, Winn returns with a comprehensive understanding of the entire homeownership lifecycle—from the ground up.

“Some moments just feel right, and bringing Kelly home is one of them,” said Nathan Cano, Owner and Designated Broker of Cano Real Estate. “Kelly’s integrity and genuine heart for people have always set him apart. His four years running sales for a local builder sharpened his leadership and gave him invaluable insight into construction. We are a better team the moment he walks through the door.”

During his time away, Winn oversaw sales operations for new residential developments, gaining technical knowledge that now provides his clients with a distinct advantage in evaluating home quality and investment value. His return marks a “full circle” moment for Cano Real Estate as the firm continues to expand its footprint in Clark County.

Kelly Winn is a licensed real estate broker in Washington state with over 22 years of experience. He specializes in residential sales and new construction developments within Clark County and the greater Southwest Washington region.

Cano Real Estate is headquartered in Vancouver, WA

About Cano Real Estate: Located in Vancouver, Washington, Cano Real Estate provides comprehensive real estate services across Southwest Washington and the Portland, Oregon metro area, with expert guidance in residential buying, selling, and new construction.