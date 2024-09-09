Burgerville announces May Han as new Chief Development Officer

Vancouver based Burgerville, has named former Dutch Bros executive May Han as its Chief Development Officer. Han joins Burgerville on the heels of its highly anticipated restaurant opening in Wilsonville, Oregon, signifying the company’s next phase of growth. Han will help drive strategic growth and business development as the brand readies to more than double the number of existing locations in the coming years.

Han brings with her a dynamic 25+ year track record of helping scale businesses and foster innovation across the country. During her time at Dutch Bros, Han built a team to support the addition of nearly 500 locations over a period of 4.5 years – making Han the perfect candidate to guide Burgerville through its next phase of expansion. Her strategic vision and passion for sustainable growth aligns perfectly with Burgerville’s mission to provide locally sourced, quality food to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“We are thrilled to welcome May to our leadership team,” said Ed Casey, CEO of Burgerville. “We look forward to her fresh perspective and ability to spearhead business growth while maintaining the company’s core values.”

Prior to joining Burgerville, Han served as Vice President of Development and Real Estate Law at Dutch Bros. During her time there, she led the team in large-scale projects and managed diverse national portfolios. “I am honored to join Burgerville at such a pivotal time in the company,” said Han. “I have long admired their ongoing commitment to support the Pacific Northwest by supporting local businesses and being mindful of their carbon footprint, all while serving quality and delicious food. I’m eager to work alongside the team to support Burgerville’s growth.”

About Burgerville

Established in 1961 with headquarters in Vancouver, Washington, Burgerville’s mission is to “Serve With Love. ”The Pacific Northwest restaurant chain aims to strengthen local communities and the environment, while providing an enjoyable experience for employees and guests and satisfying cravings for local, mouth-watering sustainable food. Burgerville is proud of its community involvement, giving back to hundreds of organizations and partnering with nearly 1,000 local regional farmers, ranchers, and food producers to develop the best of the Pacific Northwest with fresh, local ingredients at its 39 locations in Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.burgerville.com or on social channels @burgerville.