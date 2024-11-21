Andrey Bolokhovskiy Named ICC Ed Lynch Honorary Director

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has selected Andrey Bolokhovskiy as the Ed Lynch Board Seat honoree in 2025. Mr. Bolokhovskiy is founder and president of Provision Group LLC, a real estate development company dedicated to creating affordable housing opportunities in the Portland metro area. He is involved in local and global philanthropy with an emphasis on criminal justice rehabilitation and counseling services. Mr. Bolokhovskiy has a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to sit alongside our region’s finest leaders. I’m excited to dream of a community that stands as a beacon of light on the West Coast, and I look forward to executing with both prudence and courage,” said Mr. Bolokhovskiy.

Mr. Bolokhovskiy becomes the ninth person to hold the honorary seat, which presents an opportunity for an emerging business and community leader while honoring the organization’s longtime chair. Past honorees include Lance Randall, Kim Hamlik, Katy Belokonny, Matt Bisturis, Maren Calvert, Terry Wollam, Avaly Scarpelli and Jim Mains.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat was formed in 2015 to honor the late Edward Lynch, who for decades was at the center of business and community development and was highly regarded for his character, leadership and decisive manner. Mr. Lynch chaired Identity Clark County for more than a decade. Persons selected demonstrate strong potential as a business and community leader, possess positive character attributes and will be an active participant in ICC.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat is underwritten by Michael Lynch, Ed Lynch’s son, a Vancouver resident and philanthropist.

Identity Clark County is a 31-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 110 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.