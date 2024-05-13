Washougal High Students Succeed at Future Business Leaders Competition

Six Washougal High School students competed at the 2024 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Business Leadership Conference in Spokane, Washington. Students Liberty Andelman and Jacob Larzalere secured places in the top 12 of Intro to Social Media Strategies and Intro to Public Speaking competitions, respectively. On April 27, 9th grade student Jacob Larzalere, took 9th place at state in the Intro to Public Speaking competition category.

Carter Wilson, Jacob Larzalere, Liberty Andelman, Madeline Brock, Xavier Pineda-Gutierrez, and Laura Perez qualified for state competitions based on their performance at the Southwest Washington Regional FBLA Conference in early February.

“Competing at state boosted my confidence and reinvigorated my drive to achieve both my academic and extracurricular goals,” said Larzalere.

This year, more students participated in the Southwest Regional FBLA conference than in the previous 8 years. Over 2,300 students participated in the Washington state FBLA competition this year. “Qualifying for state is such a high accomplishment. This group of students has set a wonderful example of how perseverance and preparation lead to success,” said Nicole Simek, FBLA Advisor at Washougal High School.

FBLA competitions encourage students to develop business and leadership skills through practical experience. Washougal School District supports and celebrates the achievements of all students as they explore careers and develop skills for the future. Learn more about Washougal School District: https://www.washougal.k12.wa.us/