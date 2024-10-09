Visit Vancouver WA Presents Ninth Annual Dine the Couve

Vancouver’s ever-growing food scene takes center stage this October with the return of Dine the Couve, the city’s highly anticipated dining month event. Now in its ninth year, Visit Vancouver WA invites locals and visitors alike to experience prix-fixe menus at 41 participating restaurants offering 3 items for $33. This year, new restaurants are joining returning favorites, making it the perfect time to discover hidden gems and revisit beloved eateries.

Running the entire month of October, Dine the Couve offers the chance to savor Vancouver’s diverse culinary offerings. Whether you’re looking for comfort food, international flavors, or craft beverages, restaurants, breweries, and wineries will feature a variety of options. Diners can expect everything from three-course meals—comprised of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert—to creative combinations like shared plates and craft beverage pairings.

“Dine the Couve was created almost a decade ago with the goal of positioning Vancouver as a dining destination,” said Erica Lindemann, Director of Marketing for Visit Vancouver WA. “Over the years, the program has evolved into a key event for both locals and visitors, driving new and returning customers through the doors of our local restaurants. We’re excited to showcase the culinary talent we have here in Vancouver. Dine the Couve isn’t just about trying new places—it’s about supporting our small businesses, celebrating the community, and enjoying the flavors that make our region unique.”

This year also introduces newcomers to Dine the Couve, such as Ole’s Outpost, Burgers & Beer, 4 Caminos, and Tukes Taphouse, while fan favorites like Rally Pizza, Uptown Barrel Room, UnderBar, and NOM NOM return with great menus. Various breweries and wineries will also participate, with options from Loowit Brewing, Heathen Brewing, Niche Wine Bar, Willamette Valley Vineyards, and Burnt Bridge Cellars to round out the experience.

Participants are encouraged to explore Dine the Couve with the Dine the Couve Restaurant Pass, a free mobile-friendly tool developed in partnership with Bandwango. By adding the pass to their smartphone, diners can easily access restaurant information and menus and even track their visits. Collect PINs from five participating locations throughout October for a chance to win a $100 gift card to any of the featured restaurants.

To get started, visit DineTheCouve.com, where all participating restaurants and their special menus are listed. Don’t forget to use #DineTheCouve when sharing your explorations on social media. Be sure to follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for more updates.

About Visit Vancouver WA

Visit Vancouver WA is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Vancouver and the surrounding Clark County, Washington. The nonprofit competitively markets the region as a place to visit for leisure, a venue for sports events, and a destination for meetings, conventions, and group travel. The organization’s primary mission is to increase visitor spending in the area to support and ncourage economic growth and vitality in Vancouver, Washington’s valued local community. For more information call 360-750-1553 or visit www.VisitVancouverWA.com