Vancouver launches new streamlined e-permit process

The City of Vancouver is making it easier and more convenient for customers to access essential permitting services. As of June 4th, customers using the City’s ePermit system will be redirected to a new, streamlined Online Permit Center designed to improve the overall user experience.

The new, all-in-one Online Permit Center will make it easier for customers to apply for select permits, pay fees and schedule inspections. With a secure login feature, customers can create their own profile with a username and password for easy access. They can also save their payment method for future transactions, streamlining the process.

“These improvements are part of the City’s continued commitment to enhancing its services and making government more accessible,” said Chad Eiken, Vancouver’s Community Development Director. “With better tools and easier access, customers will spend less time navigating the system and more time on the work that matters.”

Another improvement is the expanded payment options. Customers will be able to pay fees using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or eCheck.

Customers will also find it easier to apply for electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits through the new system. The new system is also mobile device friendly.

The transition from the current ePermit system will require users to set up a new profile prior to using the new system. The profile will now contain contractor license(s) as well as a wallet that saves preferred payment types. This setup only needs to be done the first time users login.