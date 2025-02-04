Umpqua Bank’s Warm Hearts Winter Drive raises over $340,000.00

Umpqua Bank has announced that its 2024 Warm Hearts Winter Drive successfully raised $343,966, for a grand total of over $2.8 million since the fundraiser’s inception in 2015. The Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive raises funds and collects clothing donations made by Umpqua Bank associates, customers and members of the community to benefit those individuals and families who struggle with housing and access to other basic resources.

“Over the past ten years, our Warm Hearts Winter Drive has brought communities together during the holidays to raise millions in donations for local shelters and aide organizations across our footprint,” said David Moore Devine, Umpqua Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer. “I am very proud of the way our associates have rallied their local communities to support this cause. We are grateful for the generosity of so many who’ve helped us raise nearly $3 million since the beginning of the fundraiser in 2015 to help our neighbors in need.”

This year’s Warm Hearts Winter Drive received thousands of contributions from individuals and organizations, including donations from our $10,000 level sponsors Beacon Plumbing & Mechanical, Raymond James Financial Services, and Samuel’s Store. All designated contributions and donations to Umpqua Bank’s Warm Hearts Winter Drive stay in the community where they were raised and directly support over 100 local shelters and organizations.

Among the organizations and shelters that received donations and funds from the 2024 Warm Hearts Winter Drive were Southwest Washington non-profits, Share House of Vancouver, and the Washington Gorge Action Programs.

