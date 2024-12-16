Umpqua Bank makes grant to Foundation For Vancouver Public Schools “Hope” program

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools (FVPS), a nonprofit organization serving the needs of district students, announced that it has received a $7,500 grant from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used to support the Vancouver Public School H.O.P.E. Program.

Founded in 1988 by Vancouver Public School (VPS) Superintendent Dr. Jim Parsley, the Foundation for VPS has been committed to improving educational opportunities and enriching the learning experience for local students. The foundation serves over 22,000 youth in 40 schools and programs, ensuring they receive the resources and support needed to succeed. Areas of impact range from basic needs, early learning, mentorship, college readiness and more.

“Creating equitable opportunities for our community requires resources, and we appreciate the support from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, which helps us continue to invest in the VPS students who need it most,” states Jenny Thompson, Executive Director of the Foundation for VPS. The grant will go toward the Homeless Outreach Promoting Education (H.O.P.E.) Program at Vancouver Public Schools. The H.O.P.E. program is a partnership between VPS and local shelters in the community to help meet the needs of homeless families with school-aged children. Services provided via this program include: Meeting with families to assist with school registration; Providing basic needs; Assisting families in finding resources in the community. You can learn more about this program by clicking here.

“Everyone deserves access to education, and dedicated organizations like The Foundation for VPS help ensure students throughout our community have an opportunity to succeed. We are honored to support The Foundation for VPS and the impactful work of the H.O.P.E program,” said Randy Choy, Vice President of Philanthropy Programs and Managing Director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.

For more information about Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools and its programs, visit https://foundationforvps.org/.

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools is an independent, 501(c)3 educational non-profit corporation established in 1988 to support Vancouver Public Schools (VPS). Governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of business, community, and education leaders, the foundation creates opportunities to cultivate and inspire student success. The foundation serves students at all 40 VPS schools and programs, providing direct aid to students facing learning barriers due to economic need, as well as financial assistance for learning enrichment and mentoring programs that cannot be funded by the school district. The Foundation for VPS is supported by donations from school employees, parents, students, community members, businesses, and foundations.