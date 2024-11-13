U.S. Bank Foundation Donates $20,000 to Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools for Student Intern Program

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools, has announced that it has received a $20,000.00 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation. The grant will be used to support the Career Connected Learning Internship Program.

The Foundation for VPS has been committed to improving educational opportunities and enriching the learning experience for local students. The Foundation serves over 22,000 youth in 40 schools and programs, ensuring they receive the resources and support needed to succeed. Areas of impact range from basic needs, early learning, mentorship, college readiness and more.

“Creating equitable opportunities for our community requires resources, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. Bank Foundation, which helps us continue to build and expand the innovative programs we’re proud to offer,” states Jenny Thompson, executive director of the Foundation for VPS.

The grant will go toward the VPS Career Connected Learning Internship Program (CCLIP), which gives local students the opportunity to explore high- demand career pathways and provide guidance toward a vocation they are genuinely interested in. Students gain job readiness skills, confidence, and interpersonal experience outside of the classroom. Many students are offered positions after completing their internships.

“Supporting the development of a dynamic workforce is an investment in today and our future. We’re proud to work with organizations like the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools to help provide students with pathways to successful careers and build thriving communities,” said Meghan Valley, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.

For more information about Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools and its programs, visit https://foundationforvps.org/.

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools is an independent, 501(c)3 educational non-profit corporation established in 1988 to support Vancouver Public Schools (VPS). Governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of business, community, and education leaders, the foundation creates opportunities to cultivate and inspire student success.