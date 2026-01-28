Trent Rehfeldt Joins ICC Board of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has appointed Vancouver native Trent Rehfeldt of Mortenson to its board of directors. Mr. Rehfeldt is regional Director of Project Development for Mortenson, a construction and real estate company, and brings 26 years of construction expertise that began with Vancouver-based, family-owned Rehfeldt Construction Inc. Rehfeldt has a degree in interdisciplinary studies and minors in urban planning and business administration from Arizona State University after graduating from Columbia River High School.

Mr. Rehfeldt is a director of Sport Oregon and the Epilepsy Foundation of Oregon, was a director for Washington’s AIA Architecture for Health, and served as president for the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. He and his family live in Felida.

Identity Clark County is a 32-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 110 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.