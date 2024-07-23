Tatum Talbert: 2024 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

Tatum Talbert, a 10-year-old from Camas, WA who owns Tatum and Her Gnomies, was named the 2024 Southwest Washington Lemonade Day Youth Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC). Tatum was recognized for her exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence.

“Being named Youth Entrepreneur of the Year is an honor and the culmination of five years of hard work,” said Talbert. “Lemonade Day has been an incredible program for learning about entrepreneurship, setting financial goals, and perfecting my business plan. I encourage other kids to pursue their ideas, have fun, and enjoy the journey!”

Lemonade Day, an initiative led by the GVC and presented by Main Squeeze OnPoint Community Credit Union, provides children ages six to 16 with hands-on experience running a small business. The program culminates at the GVC’s Junior Market, where Talbert stood out for her business acumen, creativity, dedication to her craft and for exemplifying the valuable lessons learned from Lemonade Day.

“The most exciting part of the Junior Market is meeting my customers and sharing my products with them,” continued Tatum. Her charming sales pitch, “Welcome to Tatum and Her Gnomies, where every gnomie gets a homie, and you are that homie,” never fails to captivate visitors.

Talbert’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2019 when she was just five years old, selling a diverse range of handcrafted items. Talbert’s unique line of decorative gnome dolls were her hottest item, so she focused her efforts on expanding the product line to include seasonal designs and new themes. Her latest collection, “Gnomes around the World,” showcased her heritage with Japanese, Irish, Guatemalan, and American-themed gnomes.

“Tatum truly embodies the essence of Lemonade Day’s mission to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs,” remarked GVC President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John McDonagh. “Her growth and dedication to perfecting her business year after year is commendable.”

In recognition of her achievements, Tatum received a prize package from GVC and OnPoint Community Credit Union. The package included a $100 cash prize, an Amazon Fire Tablet and OnPoint matched her prize, providing an extra $100 to fuel her business dreams.

“Building up our next generation of entrepreneurs is critical to their futures and the future of our community as a whole,” said Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “Tatum is an incredible example of what young minds can achieve with the right support and resources.”

The 2024 Junior Market was a resounding success, attracting approximately 14,000 visitors and generating $40,000 in sales from over 300 young entrepreneurs. The success of the GVC’s Junior Market would not have been possible without Main Squeeze and Presenting Sponsor OnPoint Community Credit Union. For further information about how to get involved in My Lemonade Program or the Junior Market, please visit https://www.vancouverusa.com/lemonadeday.

About Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver

Since its inception in 2021, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver Engaged over 3,500 young minds across Southwest Washington. Participants learn the essential ABCs of business skills, fueling their creativity, and fostering their understanding of entrepreneurship. We take pride in the fact that 35% of our participants hail from diverse backgrounds, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment. Our initiative has made a SPLASH, generating a whopping $90,000 in sales, directly benefiting charities, and lining the pockets of these budding CEOs! https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonadeday/.