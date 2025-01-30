Ron and Terry Prill donate $2 million to support staff at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center announced today that it has received a $2 million gift from Ron and Terry Prill. This generous donation is a testament to their unwavering commitment to PeaceHealth caregivers and their essential role within the Clark County community.

Through this gift, the Prill’s vision is to care for caregivers by improving their well-being, providing educational support, and increasing retention, strengthening the bond between caregivers and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and continuing to make PeaceHealth Southwest an employer of choice in Clark County.

“Ron and Terry’s amazing gift reflects their deep respect and gratitude for PeaceHealth caregivers,” shared Cherelle Montanye, Chief Hospital Executive, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. “Their generosity will provide healthcare scholarships and enhance the experience of our workforce at PeaceHealth Southwest. The exceptional care provided by our teams will be recognized for many years to come.” The Prill’s generous support began in 2007 after Ron received lifesaving care at PeaceHealth Southwest. Since then, they have funded many different areas impacting caregivers including the Dove Pantry, Healthcare Reimagined Campaign, Jay D. Miller, M.D. Neurosciences Caregiver Education Endowment, and the Caregiver Excellence Fund.

“Our hospital’s caregivers really are competent and caring. And they’re invaluable! Ron and I wish we could keep every caregiver we have at PeaceHealth Southwest and attract many more,” said Terry Prill. “We’ve decided to establish a fund at our foundation that we think of as a ‘Caring for Our Caregivers’ fund. We hope this fund will help improve life for PeaceHealth caregivers for years after we’re gone.”

PeaceHealth is immensely thankful to Ron and Terry Prill for their visionary support and enduring commitment to PeaceHealth caregivers and the Clark County community.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a non-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, nearly 3,200 physicians and clinicians, more than 160 clinics and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.