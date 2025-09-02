Providence Academy Revitalized with Launch of Small Business Incubator Program

Dreams are taking root at the Providence Academy with The Historic Trust’s recently announced Small Business Incubator Program. The new initiative began earlier this year to support local entrepreneurs and utilize the Providence Academy’s historic space for modern-day use.

The historic building and downtown Vancouver icon was once a Catholic school and home to the Sisters of Providence. It already houses a variety of different small businesses, ranging from photographers, graphic designers, wellness practitioners, and more. The Academy also offers community events and still provides free docent-led tours.

Specifically designated for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits, the goal of the 18-month program is to help people grow and stabilize their businesses through significant lease assistance at suites inside the Providence Academy. Program participants are also required to have completed at least two hours of mentorship coaching/consultation with a business mentor, which may include a GVCC Business POD Mentor, Fourth Plain Forward Business Connect Mentor, an SBDC business advisor, or a SCORE Mentor.

The program’s initial funding came from the Port of Vancouver’s 2025 Community Fund grant, but additional philanthropic and business support is needed to continue growth. The initial financial structure includes a 75% lease subsidy during the first 6 months, a 50% subsidy during the first 7 to 12 months, and then a 25% subsidy during the last six months. The phased approach allows time for businesses to grow their clientele and bring in more revenue.

In July, the first two recipients of the program moved into their spaces. So far, there is a lot of excitement and momentum.

“Applying for the program was a leap of faith, and I’m so grateful I took it,” said Grace Cunningham, owner of Be Calm with Grace in a press release. “The application process helped me clarify my vision, assess my financials, and plan for sustainable growth. The space itself is serene and beautiful—my clients love it, and I finally have a space that feels like home for my business.”

The Trust is utilizing this 18-month pilot for four designated suites at the Academy, but expansion is in the works, depending on how much future funding is secured.

To learn more about the Small Business Incubator Program, visit: www.thehistorictrust.org/providence-academy-small-business-incubator-program/