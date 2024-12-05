Port of Vancouver accepting applications for 2025 Community Fund Grants

The Port of Vancouver USA has announced that its Community Fund is seeking applications for 2025. Successful applicants will receive up to $10,000 for projects focused on economic development, workforce development and tourism.

Each year, the port’s Community Fund distributes money to programs located within the port district via a competitive application process. Applications for 2025 are now open, with a January 17, 2025—5:00 p.m. deadline to apply. Applications and additional information can be found on the port’s Community Fund webpage.

“The Port of Vancouver has provided economic benefit to this region for more than 100 years. We created the Community Fund to multiply that effort with local organizations that share our mission. We’re excited to see the great projects proposed in 2025,” said the port’s Chief External Affairs Officer, Ryan Hart.

Successful projects in 2024 saw more runners and walkers cross the finish line, youth gain entrepreneurial skills, and local festivals thrive. Some Past recipients are listed below.

WHY Community received $1,500 to provide free registrations for children, veterans, cancer survivors and other at-risk groups so they can participate in healthy community runs and walks. WHY Community events contribute between $500,000—$1 million in economic impact to the local economy.

The Ku Kukui Foundation received $2,500 to help with the 4 Days of Aloha Festival which preserves and shares Hawaiian culture. The festival supported 70 small business vendors, generated an estimated $1.7 million in overnight accommodations, saw 17,000 attendees and offered 400 cultural workshops.

Partners in Careers received $3,000 for the launch of a new “entrepreneurs academy” for youth interested in starting their own businesses. Students participating in the program met with a variety of local business leaders who shared expertise in marketing, developing a business plan, banking and loans. Students had an opportunity to “pitch” their small business ideas to a group of adult mentors.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra received $3,000 to help with production of their three free summer concerts as part of the city’s Arts and Music Festival. The Symphony saw 40,000 attendees with an estimated local economic impact of $1 million.

The Community Fund overview and application are currently available on the port’s Community Fund webpage. Submissions are due Friday, January 17, 2025. Successful applicants have one year from the date of the award to spend the funds. Questions about the program can be directed to Julie Rawls, Community Relations Manager, at jrawls@portvanusa.com or 360-823-5297.

The Port of Vancouver USA is one of the major ports on the Pacific Coast, and its competitive strengths include available land, versatile cargo handling capabilities, vast transportation networks, a skilled labor force and an exceptional level of service to its customers and community. For more information, please visit us at portvanusa.com.