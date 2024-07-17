PeaceHealth opens new emergency room expansion

The first phase of the PeaceHealth Southwest’s Emergency Department expansion opened for patient care on Tuesday, July 16. Entrance to the new facility is from Mill Plain Blvd turning onto 400 Mother Joseph Place, which is the same entrance prior to the start of construction.

The new, LEED Certified facility doubles the size of the current Emergency Department that currently experiences nearly 77,000 patient visits annually. It is considered the busiest Emergency Department on the West Coast and serves as the only Level II trauma center in the Southwest Washington region overseeing trauma care for six counties.

The new facility also features an enhanced security system using state-of-the-art screening technology, self-check-in kiosks for these able to check themselves in, and more private rooms.

“Our new Emergency Department is exactly what this community needs, says Assistant Nurse Manager Sarah Boemmels, RN. “Our ED team is incredibly proud to be a part of making this happen and ensuring our patients have access to a state-of-the art facility designed to improve patient flow, reduce wait times and increase overall patient satisfaction.”

Phase II of the Emergency Department construction will begin shortly with expected completion in early 2026.

PeaceHealth Southwest Campus Map

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. peacehealth.org