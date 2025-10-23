OnPoint Community Credit Union Expands In Southwest Washington

OnPoint Community Credit Union recently announced it is expanding its field of membership in southwest Washington to better serve its members. OnPoint has received regulatory approval to offer membership to people who live, work, worship, and/or attend school in Cowlitz and Lewis counties. This expansion builds on OnPoint’s current service area of Clark and Skamania counties.

“We are grateful to have received regulatory approval for this expansion,” said Amy Reeves, SVP/regional manager, SW Washington, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “This authorization reflects our commitment to meeting the financial needs of our community and extending our member-first philosophy to more people across southwest Washington. We look forward to building relationships with members in Cowlitz and Lewis counties, providing the same quality service our members have come to expect.”

OnPoint currently has seven branches in southwest Washington with more on the way. The Ridgefield branch will be home to the 8th Southwest Washington Branch. This newest branch is slated to open the first part of 2026, reflecting the population growth in the area and desire to serve more members of the community. The branch will be at 420 N. 56th Place, Ste. 102.

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, serving more than 631,000 members throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties and who lives, works, worships, or attends school in one of four Washington counties (Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, and Skamania), and their immediate family members.