OnPoint COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION DONATES RECORD AMOUNT

OnPoint Community Credit Union donated an unprecedented amount to 350-plus nonprofits across Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2025. This year’s giving totaled more than $4 million, and focused on food and shelter, youth services, financial education, and environmental stewardship. “The holiday season reminds us of what communities can accomplish when we come together,” said Rob Stuart, president and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union. “These nonprofits are feeding families, helping people stay housed and giving children a safe place to sleep. We are honored to advance their missions.”

The support comes at a critical time, as one in eight people in the region is experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding America. $110,000 of OnPoint’s total 2025 donations were earmarked specifically for food and shelter support services via an annual employee giving campaign.

Every year, OnPoint employees receive $50 each to allocate to the food or shelter nonprofit of their choice. The campaign, now in its ninth year, resulted in just over 1,270 OnPoint employees contributing a combined $53,085 to 225 nonprofits. Eight of those organizations received an additional $60,000 match from OnPoint to further advance their critical missions. The funds will be divided equally among the following groups:

“At Marion Polk Food Share, $1 donated provides 3 meals in our community, which means that the employees of OnPoint Community Credit Union have provided more than 22,000 meals for the people in Marion and Polk counties this holiday season,” said Rick Gaupo, president & CEO, Marion Polk Food Share. “All we can say is thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for shortening the distance between families and the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

To learn more about OnPoint’s charitable giving, visit onpointcu.com/community-giving