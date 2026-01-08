Morgan Wann Joins Vesta Hospitality As Investment Associate, Acquisitions

Vancouver based Vesta Hospitality has announced that Morgan Wann has joined the company as Investment Associate, Acquisitions. Rick Takach, Vesta’s Chairman and CEO, made the announcement.

In this role, Morgan will work closely with Elson Strahan, Vesta’s Vice President of Investor Relations, on acquisitions and development, while she also undergoes an immersive, hands-on training in all aspects of hospitality administration and property-level operations.

“We welcome Morgan to our Vesta team as we begin to bring on board a next generation of leadership,” Takach said. “Morgan has already proven a quick learner, and a self-starter, having worked, at her initiative, with our group remotely since her sophomore year of college.”

Morgan is a Vancouver, Washington native and recent Baylor University grad. She is no stranger to the world of her real estate, as her family are longtime, prominent residential builders in Vancouver, Washington and nearby Oregon and Idaho areas. While earning a bachelor’s in business administration, majoring in Finance, she further knew that she was drawn to hospitality and working with a smaller, entrepreneurial entity like Vesta, even right out of college.

“I’m drawn to hospitality because it is people-centered, ever-changing, and deeply relational,” Morgan continued. “I appreciate the non-routine nature of hospitality. Every day is different and brings both the challenges and the rewards of solving problems in real-time and creating smooth guest experiences behind the scenes. Most of all, I like that servant leadership is a key in this industry; putting others above yourself is huge in hospitality, and I am inspired by the team dynamics in hotel operations; the collaborative effort it takes to run a property well.”

Having participated in many philanthropic and volunteer programs with her family’s businesses, Morgan looks forward to contributing to Vesta’s many community giving programs. Like her two older brothers, Morgan enjoys the great outdoors and is passionate about hunting, fishing, skiing, and traveling —endeavors that encourage patience, adaptability, and an appreciation for different environments and cultures.