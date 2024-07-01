Matthew McBride appointed to Camas school board

The Camas School District has announced that Matthew McBride has been appointed to the Camas School Board. McBride will fill the Director II vacancy and will be sworn in at the Regular Board Meeting on June 24, 2024.

Board President Corey McEnry expressed enthusiasm about McBride’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Matthew McBride to the Camas School Board. Matthew was selected from a very competitive and qualified pool of applicants for his extensive leadership experience, record of service to his community, and data-driven approach to complex problems. His commitment to educational equity and fostering a culture of collaboration aligns perfectly with our goals to see, value, and serve each student of the Camas School District. We look forward to his contributions to enhancing the quality of education for all students in our district.”

McBride brings a wealth of experience to the board, including his current role as director of an international consulting service. His leadership, strategy, and innovation background positions him well to address the challenges and opportunities within the Camas School District. He has actively participated in various educational and community organizations, such as the Clark County Mosquito Control District, Camas Robotics Booster Club, and the Camas School District Citizens Advisory Committee.

In his application, McBride emphasized his commitment to serving the entire community and ensuring every student has access to high-quality education. He stated, “I believe in the power of education and its ability to transform lives. I recognize that serving as a school board member is a commitment to serve the entire community, ensuring every child has access to quality education.”

The District is confident that McBride’s expertise in data science and analytical perspective will be invaluable as the district continues making evidence-based decisions to improve student outcomes.