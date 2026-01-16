LSW Architects Announces $70,000 In Grants To Celebrate 70 Years In Business

LSW Architects celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2025 by launching its “70 FOR 70” grant program, an initiative awarding $70,000 in pre-design services to visionary projects with the potential for lasting community impact. After a highly competitive application process and months of review by a seven-member jury panel, LSW is proud to announce the two organizations selected as grant recipients: Flathead County Library in Flathead Valley, Montana, and Agape Christian Academy in Camas, Washington.

Agape Christian Academy will receive $20,000 in pre-design services to advance its master plan for a unified campus serving students from preschool through 12th grade. Agape’s mission is to develop unshakable faith and purpose in each student, nurturing their gifts and talents to become servant-minded, resilient leaders. The new campus will allow Agape to expand its educational and extracurricular offerings, foster deeper relationships, and extend its positive impact on students, families, and the broader community.

Flathead County Library will receive $50,000 in pre-design services to support its vision for a new, purpose-built main library in downtown Kalispell. The library’s mission is to promote literacy, inspire lifelong learning, and enrich the community through educational and recreational resources for all ages. The planned facility will include public meeting spaces, outdoor areas, and specialized rooms, reflecting a commitment to participatory, hands-on programming that meets the needs of a growing population. This project represents decades of community aspiration and will serve as a vibrant hub for Flathead County for generations to come.

“It’s wonderful to see that two well-deserving organizations will benefit from the talents and support of LSW! I am grateful to have been invited to be a part of this meaningful process,” said Mike True of M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, one of the seven jury panelists who assisted in selecting the winners.

About LSW Architects, PC: Founded in 1955, LSW employs nearly 30 professionals serving clients across the western United States. With offices in Vancouver, Washington and Bigfork, Montana, the firm maintains a team of architects, planners, and designers offering expertise in new construction, renovation, feasibility studies, and master planning for private and public projects in the educational, recreational, multi-family housing, and office sectors. LSW Architects is an MWBE and DBE-certified business dedicated to building active, inspired communities through innovative design solutions and ideas.